Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

