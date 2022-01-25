Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.