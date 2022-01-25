Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Virtu Financial worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,324,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 99.2% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 330,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIRT opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

