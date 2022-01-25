Virtue Poker (VPP) Hits Market Cap of $957,809.66

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $957,809.66 and $522,942.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

