Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 501,743 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

