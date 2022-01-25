Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Up 8.2%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 11,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 345,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $503.64 million, a P/E ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

