VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.72 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $3.17 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00051248 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,031,918,038 coins and its circulating supply is 499,346,927 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

