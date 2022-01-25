Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78). Approximately 5,485,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,553,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.77).

VVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.24) to GBX 135 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.90) to GBX 142 ($1.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.78.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

