Vodafone Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 51,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,240 call options.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 557,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,750. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

