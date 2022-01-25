Vodafone Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 51,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,240 call options.
Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 557,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,750. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
