Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 1264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

