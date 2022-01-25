Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €310.00 ($352.27) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.62% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Volkswagen stock traded down €11.10 ($12.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €176.52 ($200.59). 1,659,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €181.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €155.20 ($176.36) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

