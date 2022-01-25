Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,148,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

