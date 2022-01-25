Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,095. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

