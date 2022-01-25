Voyager Token Trading 23.8% Lower This Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $497.41 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

