Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.42. 42,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,397,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

