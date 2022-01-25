Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 3.6%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 167,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 190,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.71 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

