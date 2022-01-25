Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 12% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $21,116.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00475460 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,505,594 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

