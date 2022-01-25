Waltonchain (WTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.43 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 31% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $37.60 million and $2.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,337,878 coins and its circulating supply is 78,616,846 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.