Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $77.06 million and $1.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00184344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00365379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

