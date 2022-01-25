Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Up 0.6%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.75 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 162.20 ($2.19). Approximately 1,498,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 892,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.20 ($2.17).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £60,149.60 ($81,151.65).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

