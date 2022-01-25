Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

