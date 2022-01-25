Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 3.3%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.99). 29,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 41,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £113.21 million and a P/E ratio of 295.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

