Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Washington Federal worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.