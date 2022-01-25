Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

WRE stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

