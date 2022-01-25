Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

