Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.