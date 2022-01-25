Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 32.7% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $275,852.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.