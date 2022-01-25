Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

