WaykiChain Achieves Market Cap of $27.40 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $27.40 million and $3.30 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

