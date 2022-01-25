WazirX Price Reaches $0.80 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $261.03 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.