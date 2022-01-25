Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of WEAV opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.