Weber Inc’s (NYSE:WEBR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 1st

Weber’s (NYSE:WEBR) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 1st. Weber had issued 17,857,143 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,002 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

