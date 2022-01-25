Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO):

1/13/2022 – Sangamo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

1/8/2022 – Sangamo Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

1/7/2022 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Sangamo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SGMO stock remained flat at $$5.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,873. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $863.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

