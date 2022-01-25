Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apria (APR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apria (NYSE: APR) recently:

1/19/2022 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

1/11/2022 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Apria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

12/20/2021 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $63,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,259 shares of company stock worth $12,294,945 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

