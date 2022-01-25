Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EastGroup Properties (EGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) recently:

1/18/2022 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $205.00.

1/13/2022 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $215.00.

1/7/2022 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/23/2021 – EastGroup Properties had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $164.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – EastGroup Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – EastGroup Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $196.17. 226,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

