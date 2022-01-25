Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SYNNEX (SNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX):

1/17/2022 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

1/12/2022 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $175.00.

12/16/2021 – SYNNEX is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – SYNNEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,538. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,205 shares of company stock worth $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

