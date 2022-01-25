WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WLYYF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

