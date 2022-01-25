WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.39.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

TSE:WELL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.28. 977,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.42 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.