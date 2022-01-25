Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 63.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

