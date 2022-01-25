WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 279,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.