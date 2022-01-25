WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.97. 312,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

