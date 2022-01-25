Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.47. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 121,978 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

