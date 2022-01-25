Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 12.38% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

