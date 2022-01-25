Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 304,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 244,462 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 128,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.