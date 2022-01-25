Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the highest is $4.90. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $15.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.06 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. 25,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.