Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,656. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.63. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,355,406.60. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.