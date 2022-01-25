WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $423.91 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $423.91 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004267 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

