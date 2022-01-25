Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.57

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 30328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

