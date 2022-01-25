Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $203.00

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 205.97 ($2.78), with a volume of 868817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.82).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.32) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.80).

The firm has a market cap of £534.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($61,806.38).

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

