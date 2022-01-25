Widercoin Reaches Market Cap of $29,756.42 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $29,756.42 and approximately $20,806.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.01 or 0.06638359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,188.73 or 0.99866877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

